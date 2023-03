Rutuja Bhosale enters doubles quarterfinals

March 29, 2023 02:08 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - NEW DELHI

Rutuja Bhosale enters doubles quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday.

Rutuja Bhosale in partnership with Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand beat Ankita Raina and Leonie Kung of Switzerland 6-2, 7-6(4) in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday. The results: $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia ADVERTISEMENT Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Filippo Giovannini & Umberto Giovannini (Ita) bt Pan Yuchen (Chn) & Rishabdev Raman 7-5, 6-3. $25,000 ITF women, Jakarta, Indonesia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): I-Hsuan Cho & Yi Tsen Cho (Tpe) bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) & Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-3, 6-3; Rutuja Bhosale & Peangtarn Plipuech (Tha) bt Leonie Kung (Sui) & Ankita Raina 6-2, 7-6(4). $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Amarni Banks (GBR) bt Jennifer Luikham 6-1, 6-4. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Wang Jiaqi & Yang Yidi (Chn) bt Aaddi Gupta & Yuna Ohashi (Jpn) 6-3, 6-0. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics tennis / sports event

