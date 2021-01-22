Tennis

Rutuja & Bains lose semifinals

Rutuja Bhosale and Naiktha Bains of Britain lost in the doubles semifinals 7-6(5), 5-7, [11-9] to Cagla Buyukakcay and Viktorija Golubic in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Friday.

Riya Bhatia and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki of Japan also lost the semifinals in the women’s event in Egypt.

The results: $25,000 ITF women, Fujairah, UAE: Semifinals: Cagla Buyukakcay (Tur) & Viktorija Golubic (Sui) bt Naiktha Bains (GBR) & Rutuja Bhosale 7-6(5), 5-7, [11-9].

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt: Semifinals: Elina Avanesyan (Ru) & Lexie Stevens (Ned) bt Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (Jpn) & Riya Bhatia 5-7, 6-2, [10-5]. Quarterfinals: Yuriko & Riya bt Julie Belgraver (Fra) & Ziva Falkner (Slo) 6-4, 6-1.

