Russia books a meeting with Italy

Pumped up: Andrey Rublev is ecstatic after coming from behind to beat Jan-Lennard Struff in their ATP Cup rubber.   | Photo Credit: WILLIAM WEST

Daniil Medvedev battled back from a set down to topple Alexander Zverev and power Russia into the ATP Cup final here on Saturday. Russia will meet the Matteo Berrettini-led Italy.

The World No. 4 had to dig deep against the German World No. 7, finally winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 on his fourth match-point.

He sealed the tie after Andrey Rublev, who won five ATP titles last year as he raced up the rankings, also pulled off a come-from-behind win, grinding down Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Italy beat last year's finalists Spain, which again missed the injured Rafael Nadal.

The results: Semifinals: Russia bt Germany 2-1 [Andrey Rublev bt Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 6-1, 6-2; Daniil Medvedev bt Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 7-5; Evgeny Donskoy & Aslan Karatsev lost to Struff & Kevin Krawietz 6-3, 7-6(2)].

Italy bt Spain 3-0 [Fabio Fognini bt Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 1-6, 6-4; Matteo Berrettini bt Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-5; Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori w/o Busta & Marcel Granollers].

