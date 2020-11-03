The Russian cruised to a 6-4, 6-4 win in under an hour and a quarter and has won more ATP tournaments this season than any other player

Rublev wins fifth ATP title of season to book Tour Finals spot 1350 Andrey Rublev eased to victory over Lorenzo Sonego on Sunday in the Vienna final to win his fifth ATP title of the season and secure a spot at the Tour Finals in London.

The Russian cruised to a 6-4, 6-4 win in under an hour and a quarter and has won more ATP tournaments this season than any other player.

“This tournament is really special for me because my grandma was also Austrian, so I have Austrian blood,” Rublev, who reached both the US and French Open quarter-finals this year, said. “It's a really special title for me.”

He will make his debut at the season-ending Tour Finals, which start on November 15, being held in London for the final time.

“I'm happy that I will compete in London for the first time. I'm really looking forward (to it),” Rublev added.

“There are still so many things I need to improve and it's going to be a good challenge for me to see what exactly I need to improve to be at that level, to be able to compete against the top eight players.”

The 23-year-old Rublev won the Vienna event without even dropping serve and was far too strong for Italian lucky loser Sonego, who beat Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

Only world number one Djokovic has won as many matches as Rublev's tally of 39 in 2020.

Rublev, ranked eighth, is the first Russian to win five titles in a season since Nikolay Davydenko in 2009.