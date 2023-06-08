ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit Rajpal retained as Davis Cup team captain

June 08, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

India is scheduled to play Morocco in the Davis Cup World Group-2 tie at home in September

The Hindu Bureau

Davis Cup Tennis Team Captain of India Rohit Rajpal. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has retained Rohit Rajpal as the captain of the Indian Davis Cup team till 2024.

“We are delighted to extend Rohit Rapal’s tenure as the captain of our Davis Cup team. His leadership qualities, vast knowledge of the game, and ability to bring out the best in our players make him an invaluable asset. We have full faith in his capabilities and believe that he will continue to steer the team towards greater success in the upcoming ties,” said Anil Dhupar, the secretary general of AITA, in a release issued in New Delhi on Wednesday.

India is scheduled to play Morocco in the Davis Cup World Group-2 tie at home in September.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit was drafted as captain of the team in 2019, when Mahesh Bhupathi announced that the team would not travel to Pakistan. Eventually, the tie against Pakistan was played in Kazakhstan.

Rohit has continued to be the captain of the team thereafter for the ties against Croatia, Finland, Denmark and Norway. The only victory for India was a 4-0 verdict against Denmark on the grass courts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club in March last year.

The team lost the away tie to Denmark 2-3 in February this year, and thus got relegated to World Group-2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tennis / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US