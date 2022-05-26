Bopanna-Middelkoop enter French Open pre-quarterfinals
Bopanna and Middelkoop won in straight sets against their opponents Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin
India's Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop marched into the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open men's doubles event with a straight set win over Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin here on Thursday.
Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second round with a 6-3 6-4 scoreline against their opponents in one hour and six minutes.
The Indo-Dutch combo, seeded 16th, broke the from Kazakhstan-French pair at 4-4 in the second set and then Middelkoop served out the match at love.
Bopanna's best performance at the clay court major is reaching the last-eight stage in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2021.
Later in the day, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sania Mirza will be in action in their respective doubles events.
