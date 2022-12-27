Rohan Bopanna delighted to spend time with the elite

December 27, 2022 05:22 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

It was a memorable outing for Rohan Bopanna as he competed with some of the very best players in the world — men and women — in a relaxed atmosphere in the World Tennis League in Dubai.

“I had the best seat with them on the sidelines, listening to what they were thinking’”, said Bopanna. “They trained during the day with their coaches, and in the evening competed in a nice easy way. We had DJs performing later, which made for a very enjoyable atmosphere”, recalled Bopanna.

Season start in Pune

With his schedule packed till the Davis Cup tie against Denmark, Bopanna said he was back home for a few days in Bengaluru, before going to Pune for the Maharashtra Open ATP event to start the season.

“I spoke to Holger Rune during the league. He said he would play the Davis Cup tie against us. With a top-10 player like him in the squad, it becomes very difficult for us, especially away from home”, said Bopanna.

Not ruling out India’s chances, Bopanna felt the Indian players had to rise above their level to make a match of it.

The World League also gave Bopanna a chance to hit with some top players, including women’s World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

“She did come across as an affectionate and warm person. She is very consistent, and the backhand is her money shot. The top spin on the forehand, she hits pretty deep”, observed Bopanna.

With Swiatek’s coach Tomasz Wiktorowski requesting Bopanna to speak up if he noticed anything in her game, Bopanna was happy to share his insight into sharpening her volleys.

“The coach may have been telling her the same. But when I say, it is a different voice, and leads to a different perception. She is a quick learner and was able to execute better volleys, stepping in. She was sweet to acknowledge my help”, said Bopanna.

van de Zandschulp’s injury

Ranked No. 19 in the world, the 42-year-old Bopanna said he was happy to partner a top-35 singles player, Botic van de Zandschulp for the ATP event in Pune. He was glad that his regular partner for the new season, Wimbledon champion Matthew Ebden had recovered from injury and would be competing in the first tournament in Adelaide.

“We will be partnering in the second tournament in Adelaide and continue thereafter”, said Bopanna.