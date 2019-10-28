Roger Federer withdraws from Paris Masters

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Paris Masters to get some rest ahead of next month’s ATP Finals.
The 38-year-old Federer won his hometown Swiss Indoors title for the 10th time on Sunday. Federer’s fourth title in 2019 was the 103rd of his career.
Federer says he needs “to make sure not to strain myself because I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour. I’m sorry for my French fans, I’ll see them next year at Roland Garros.”
Seeded No. 3 in Paris, Federer will be replaced by a lucky loser in the main draw. Federer has already earned a spot at the ATP Finals, which features the top eight players in the world.
