Roger Federer wins career title No. 101

01 April 2019 18:03 IST

Roger Federer became tennis' first repeat champion of 2019 when he won his 101st career title by beating defending champion John Isner in the Miami Open final, 6-1, 6-4.

Federer neutralised Isner's big serve and won 32 of 35 points on his own serve. The 6-foot-10 Isner scrambled so desperately to stay in rallies that he hurt his left foot and limped badly through the final few points.

Federer was the Dubai champion on March 2, and was runner-up at Indian Wells two weeks ago. He's 18-2 this year, which stamps him as a serious threat in this season's three remaining Grand Slams, even at age 37.

The first 33 men's and women's titles this year were won by 33 different players, including Ashleigh Barty in the Miami Open women's final Saturday.