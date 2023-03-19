HamberMenu
Riya wins a double crown in Asian tennis

March 19, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Jalandhar

Sports Bureau
Riya Sachdeva.

Riya Sachdeva won both the singles and doubles titles in the Asian under-16 tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy.

Riya beat Aakruti Sonkusare 6-2, 6-4 in the girls’ final. She partnered Sejal Bhutada to beat Akanksha Ghosh and Arzan Khorakiwala 6-0, 6-3 in the doubles final.

Top seed Aradhya Kshitij won the boys’ title, beating second seed Levin Safoor Mydeen for the loss of two games. He, however, lost the doubles final partnering Lethaeesh Kombila to Shaurya Bhardwaj and Ranvir Singh.

The results (finals): Boys: Aradhya Kshitij bt Levin Safoor Mydeen 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Shaurya Bhardwaj & Ranvir Singh bt Lethaeesh Kombila & Aradhya Kshitij 6-4, 6-4.

Girls: Riya Sachdeva bt Aakruti Sonkusare 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Sejal Bhutada & Riya Sachdeva bt Akanksha Ghosh & Arzan Khorakiwala 6-0, 6-3.

