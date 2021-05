Riya Bhatia in partnership with Gabriela Ce of Brazil beat the fourth seeds Valeriya Strakhova and Shalimar Talbi 7-5, 6-0 in the doubles semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Portugal.

In the final, Riya and partner are scheduled to meet Adrienn Nagy of Hungary and Sohyun Park of Korea.

The results:

$25,000 ITF women, Oeiras, Portugal

Doubles (semifinals): Gabriela Ce (Bra) & Riya Bhatia bt Valeriya

Strakhova (Ukr.) & Shalimar Talbi (Blr.) 7-5, 6-0.