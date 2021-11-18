Riya Bhatia bows out

Ane Mintegi Del Olmo of Spain beat Riya Bhatia 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the $115,000 WTA tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

The results: $115,000 WTA, Montevideo, Uruguay: Singles (first round): Ane Mintegi Del Olmo (Esp) bt Riya Bhatia 6-2, 6-2.

$52,080 Challenger, Champaign, US: Singles (first round): Pedja Krstin (Srb) bt Arjun Kadhe 7-5, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Joan Busoms Puig (Esp) & Preston Connor (Irl) bt Lofo Ramiaramanana (Mad) & Tushar Sharma 7-6(3), 6-7(4), [10-5].

$15,000 ITF men, East Lansing, US: Singles (first round): Carson Gates (US) bt Dhruv Sunish 6-1, 6-3; Andrew Fenty (US) bt Siddhant Banthia 7-5, 6-4; Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Matt Kuhar (US) & Dhruv Sunish w.o. Radu Mihai Papoe (Rou) & Adit Sinha (US).