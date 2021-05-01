Tennis

Riya Bhatia advances

Riya Bhatia and Gabriela Ce of Brazil survived four match points to beat Matilde Jorge and Ana Filipa Santos 3-6, 6-3, 14-12 in the doubles quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here.

Doubles quarterfinals results:

€44,820 Challenger, Ostrava, Czech Republic: Evan King & Hunter Reese (USA) bt Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6-2, 2-6, [10-6].

$25,000 ITF women, Oeiras, Portugal: Gabriela Ce (Bra) & Riya Bhatia bt Matilde Jorge & Ana Filipa Santos (Por) 3-6, 6-3, [14-12].

