January 20, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Top seeds Luke Johnson of Britain and Skander Mansouri of Tunisia beat Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha 7-5, 6-4 in the doubles final of the $82,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

The champion team collected 75 ATP points and $4,665. The runners-up pocketed 50 points and $2,700.

The results:

ADVERTISEMENT

$82,000 Challenger, Nonthaburi, Thailand

Doubles (final): Luke Johnson (GBR) & Skander Mansouri (Tun) bt Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha 7-5, 6-4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT