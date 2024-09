Rithvik-Arjun duo makes the semifinals of Challenger tennis tournament

Top seeds Rithvik Bollipalli and Arjun Kadhe edged out Gabriel Diallo of Canada and Seita Watanabe of Japan 7-6(3), 7-6(5) in the doubles quarterfinals of the $133,250 Challenger tennis tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo will play Toshihide Matsui and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the semifinals.

The results:

ADVERTISEMENT

$133,250 Challenger, Nonthaburi, Thailand

Doubles (quarterfinals): Rithvik Bollipalli & Arjun Kadhe bt Gabriel Diallo (Can) & Seita Watanabe (Jpn) 7-6(3), 7-6(5); Toshihide Matsui (Jpn) & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Alejandro Moro Canas (Esp) & Marco Trungelliti (Arg) 6-3, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF men, Kigali, Rwanda

ADVERTISEMENT

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Max Houkes (Ned) b Siddhant Banthia 6-2, 6-0; Adil Kalyanpur bt Bharath Kumaran 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; Karan Singh bt Denis Spiridon (Ita) 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-4.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Siddhant Banthia & Sai Karteek Reddy bt Guy Iradukunda (Bdi) & Mohamed Safwat (Egy) 6-3, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

ADVERTISEMENT

Doubles (quarterfinals): Aryan Lakshmanan & Roland Stuurman (Ned) bt Nikita Ianin & Grigoriy Lomakin (Kaz) 7-6(3), 7-6(5).

$25,000 ITF women, Berkeley, USA

Singles (first round): Jamie Loeb (USA) bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-1, 7-6(1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alicia Linana (Esp) & Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Ena Koike & Wakana Sonobe (Jpn) 7-6(6), 6-3.

$15,000 ITF women, Madrid, Spain

Doubles (quarterfinals): Vlada Ekshibarova (Uzb) & Emma Wilson (GBR) bt Paula Redondo (Esp) & Madhurima Sawant 6-7(6), 6-0, [10-4].

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.