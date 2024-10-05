Rethin and Vaidehi win National tennis crowns

Rethin Pranav battled bouts of cramps to score an incredible 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 victory over Nitin Kumar Sinha to clinch the men’s title in the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex here on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Rethin, who trains in Chennai these days, was remarkably composed in battling a tough situation when he was drained of energy, to the extent that Nitin was toying with him midway.

Rethin looked to have regained energy with every sip of water as he kept hydrating himself, even between points, and called the shots in the clutch moments, much to the discomfiture of Nitin.

The champion’s cheque of Rs. 3,00,000 apart, it was indeed a fairy tale in Indian tennis, as Rethin had made the main draw as a lucky-loser. After he had lost the third and final qualifying round to Bhicky Sagolshem, winning four games, Rethin got lucky, as his name was drawn to fill the lone vacancy in the main draw.

Rethin was taking the spot of defending champion Siddharth Vishwakarma, the Davis Cupper, who opted out of the tournamen.

After having waited in vain for a few days, hoping for a lucky-loser spot at the US Open junior event in New York last month, Rethin would appreciate the tide turning in his favour.

He showed that he could hit pretty sharp when required and had loads of patience to stay in the rallies.

There was no such fairy tale ending for the 15-year-old Maaya, the qualifier who had dropped only 29 games in all in winning the earlier seven matches.

Vaidehi Chaudhari, the champion of 2022 and the runner-up last year to Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, was far too fluent and consistent as she led 6-3, 5-0 before Maaya could get a grip on the proceedings.

The girl from Ahmedabad overcame bouts of nerves in the end to close out the match 6-3, 6-3.

Maaya was understandably disappointed that she did not play her best in the final, even though she got the biggest pay cheque of Rs. 2,00,000 in her fledgling tennis career.

Aradhya Kshitij overcame stiff competition from Shanker Heisnam to clinch the under-18 boys’ title, while Prisha Shinde recovered from the brink of defeat to beat Diya Ramesh for the under-18 girls’ crown.

The results (finals): Men: Rethin Pranav bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Women: Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Maaya Rajeshwaran 6-3, 6-3.

Under-18 boys: Aradhya Kshitij bt Shanker Heisnam 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Under-18 girls: Prisha Shinde bt Diya Ramesh 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-2.