Rejuvenated Bopanna raring to go

Will partner Shapovalov at the US and French Opens

After spending five months with his family, especially with his one-year-old daughter Tridha, it will be hard for Rohan Bopanna to get back to the rigour of the professional tennis circuit. Yet, the 40-year-old is happy to resume, partnering Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the U.S. and French Opens.

“Denis has been at the IMG Academy in the US. We will be playing the Cincinnati Masters in New York before the US Open, and Rome [Masters] before the French Open”, said Bopanna.

Had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, Bopanna’s family would have accompanied him. He was getting his covid-19 test done, even though there was no travel advice for the same. There will be a test once he gets to the United States. “When we travel to Europe later from the US, there won’t be any quarantine requirement for the tennis people”, observed Bopanna, who has competed in 47 of the last 49 Majors, including the last 41.

Strength and flexibility

The World No. 37 said he practised Iyengar Yoga for two months, and will continue to do so every day. “I wish I had learnt it when I was in Pune for five years. It has helped my body with strength and flexibility. Now I can hang like a Spiderman from the wall and trees”, said Bopanna, excited at having learnt a new technique at this stage of his career. “When my legs are strengthened, it takes the load off the knees”, he added.

About his scholarship initiative at the Sports School in Bengaluru, Bopanna said that the process was on, even though the players could not be called for trials.

“Based on the details we had, we have been able to offer different scholarships to a few kids. Since the parents are concerned about the impact on rankings etc., we are planning to give a 24-month scholarship. We are not rigid, as the idea is to help the best kids”, said Bopanna.