Red-hot Auger-Aliassime rolls into Paris Masters semi-finals

The 22-year-old Canadian is attempting to capture a fourth title in as many weeks after victories in Florence, Antwerp, and Basel last month

AFP Paris
November 04, 2022 22:51 IST

Felix Auger-Aliassime stretched his winning run to 16 matches on Friday as he defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 to power into the semi-finals of the Paris Masters. File | Photo Credit: Twitter/@RolexPMasters

Felix Auger-Aliassime stretched his winning run to 16 matches on Friday as he defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 to power into the semi-finals of the Paris Masters.

The 22-year-old Canadian is attempting to capture a fourth title in as many weeks after victories in Florence, Antwerp, and Basel last month.

Having raced through the opening set against the 21st-ranked Tiafoe, Auger-Aliassime needed six match points to finally see off the American.

The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed a breakout season. His 56 wins are the third most on the ATP Tour this year, while only Alcaraz has bettered his four singles titles.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals.

Tommy Paul, who dumped out Rafael Nadal in the second round, will look to cause another surprise when he goes up against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

