Ramkumar to spearhead Indian Davis Cup team

Ramkumar Ramanathan will spearhead the Indian challenge in the Davis Cup World Group-1 tie to be played on indoor hard courts in Lillehammer, Norway, on September 16 and 17

Ramkumar Ramanathan will spearhead the Indian challenge in the Davis Cup World Group-1 tie to be played on indoor hard courts in Lillehammer, Norway, on September 16 and 17. A file photo of India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ramkumar Ramanathan will spearhead the Indian challenge in the Davis Cup World Group-1 tie to be played on indoor hard courts in Lillehammer, Norway, on September 16 and 17

Ramkumar Ramanathan will spearhead the Indian challenge in the Davis Cup World Group-1 tie to be played on indoor hard courts in Lillehammer, Norway, on September 16 and 17.

The team was announced by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on expected lines on Thursday, following a virtual meeting of the selection committee with Nandan Bal as the chairman.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri, Sasikumar Mukund and Sumit Nagal will be the other members of the team, which will have Rohit Rajpal as captain and Zeeshan Ali as the coach.

Divij makes way

Divij Sharan, who featured in the World Group play-off tie against Denmark at the Gymkhana Club gives way, as Ramkumar has been playing top-class doubles and is ranked second best at 64 behind Bopanna (21).

The Norway team is expected to feature World No. 6 and the French Open finalist Casper Ruud. Viktor Durasovic (320) and Luukas Hellum Lilleengen (1189) have been the other members of the team in the earlier ties.

With the postponement of the Asian Games by a year, the concern of AITA was easily resolved and the Indian team can assemble in strength after the US Open.