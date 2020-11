Ramkumar Ramanathan enters two quarterfinals

Eckental (Germany)

04 November 2020 22:22 IST

Ramkumar Ramanathan made the quarterfinals of singles and doubles in the €88,520 Challenger tennis tournament here.

He got past Hiroki Moriya 7-6(1), 6-4, in the singles pre-quarterfinals, before pairing up with Purav Raja to pip Evgeny Donskoy and Ilya Ivashka 11-9 in the super tie-break.

Divij Sharan also made the doubles quarterfinals along with Igor Zelenay after a 14-12 win in the match tie-break against Jamie Cerretani and Zdenek Kolar.

The champion of last week, eight seed Rutuja Bhosale was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by qualifier Jessie Aney of the USA in the first round of the ITF women’s event in Egypt.

The results: € 88,520 Challenger, Eckental, Germany: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Hiroki Moriya (Jpn) 7-6(1), 6-4.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Igor Zelenay (Svk) & Divij Sharan bt Jamie Cerretani (US) & Zdenek Kolar (Cze) 5-7, 6-3, [14-12]; Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Evgeny Donskoy (Rus) & Ilya Ivashka (Blr) 5-7, 6-4, [11-9].

$15,000 ITF, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Men: Singles (first round): Sidharth Rawat bt Guy Den Ouden (Ned) 7-5, 7-6(7). Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Vladyslav Manafov (Ukr) & Arjun Kadhe bt Belal Abou Taleb & Faris Zakaryia (Egy) 6-1, 6-1; Sagadat Ayap (Kaz) & Miljan Zekic (Srb) bt Siddhant Banthia & Sidharth Rawat 6-1, 7-5.

Women: Singles (first round): Jessie Aney (USA) bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Michaela Bayerlova (Cze) & Sathwika Sama bt Laure Line Glaude (Bel) & Saumya Vig 6-4, 7-6(4).

$15,000 ITF women, Lousada, Portugal: Singles (first round): Alina Chareva (Rus) bt Riya Bhatia 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.