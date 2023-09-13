Ramkumar Ramanathan and Digvijay Pratap Singh to promote tennis in Ghaziabad

September 13, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Digvijay Pratap Singh are scheduled to promote tennis at the Delhi Public School Ghaziabad, Meerut Road, on September 18.

The two, busy getting ready for the Davis Cup tie against Morocco, scheduled to be played in Lucknow on September 16 and 17, will also be accompanied by the team coach Zeeshan Ali.

“It is a great opportunity to popularise tennis among the youngsters of Ghaziabad”, said Zeeshan Ali.

“As a school, we would like to be a trendsetter in inspiring the youth of Ghaziabad in every field, from academics to sports, fine arts, theatre and music. I am thankful to the tennis icons, Zeeshan Ali, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Digvijay Singh for accepting our invitation to motivate the students to play tennis and be physically fit”, said the school principal, Captain Dinisha Bhardwaj.