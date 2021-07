Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 7-6(4), 6-4 by Alajandro Tabilo of Chile in the quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament here.

Other results:

$60,000 ITF women, Versmold, Germany: Doubles (semifinals): Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) bt Arianne Hartono (Ned) & Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 0-6, [10-5].