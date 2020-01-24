Tennis

Ramkumar loses in quarterfinals

Ramkumar Ramanathan lost 7-6(5), 6-2 to Robin Haase of the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the $54,160 Challenger tennis tournament here on Friday. For his quarterfinal entry, Ramkumar collected 15 ATP points and $1,460.

In the Challenger in France, second seeds Purav Raja and Adil Shamasdin of Canada were beaten 7-6(5), 6-4 by Teymuraz Gabashvili and Lukas Lacko in the doubles quarterfinals.

The results:

$54,160 Challenger, Bangkok: Quarterfinals: Robin Haase (Ned) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(5), 6-2.

€46,600 Challenger, Rennes, France: Doubles quarterfinals: Teymuraz Gabashvili (Rus) & Lukas Lacko (Svk) bt Adil Shamasdin (Can) & Purav Raja 7-6(5), 6-4.

