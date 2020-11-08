Tennis

Ramkumar loses final to Korda

Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by seventh seed Sebastian Ko rda in the final of the €88,520 Challenger tennis tournament here on Sunday.

Ramkumar, celebrating his 26th birthday, missed his chances against the 20-year-old American, son of former World No. 2 and Australian Open champion Petr Korda.

The 206th-ranked Ramkumar had six aces and nine double-faults in the match that lasted an hour and 23 minutes. The 136th-ranked Korda,won nine points more than Ramkumar in the match, and converted three of five break-points.

Korda’s maiden professional singles title at any level fetched him 100 ATP points and €12,250, while Ramkumar returned with 60 points and €7,200.

Meanwhile, Riya Bhatia and Ines Murta were beaten 6-1, 5-7, [10-7] in the final of the ITF women’s event in Portugal by Arianne Hartono and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki.

The results:

€88,520 Challenger, Eckental, Germany: Final: Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF women, Lousada, Portugal: Doubles (final): Arianne Hartono (Ned) & Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (Jpn) bt Ines Murta (Por) & Riya Bhatia 6-1, 5-7, [10-7].

