Ramkumar loses final to Korda

Riya & partner fall at the last hurdle in Portugal

Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by seventh seed Sebastian Ko rda in the final of the €88,520 Challenger tennis tournament here on Sunday.

Ramkumar, celebrating his 26th birthday, missed his chances against the 20-year-old American, son of former World No. 2 and Australian Open champion Petr Korda.

The 206th-ranked Ramkumar had six aces and nine double-faults in the match that lasted an hour and 23 minutes. The 136th-ranked Korda,won nine points more than Ramkumar in the match, and converted three of five break-points.

Korda’s maiden professional singles title at any level fetched him 100 ATP points and €12,250, while Ramkumar returned with 60 points and €7,200.

Meanwhile, Riya Bhatia and Ines Murta were beaten 6-1, 5-7, [10-7] in the final of the ITF women’s event in Portugal by Arianne Hartono and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki.

