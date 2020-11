Eckental (Germany)

06 November 2020 22:34 IST

Ramkumar Ramanathan outplayed fourth-seeded Evgeny Donskoy of Russia 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the €88,520 Challenger tennis tournament here on Friday.

The 25-year-old Ramkumar fired 11 aces and converted five of 16 break-points.

