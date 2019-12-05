Ramkumar goes down

Ramkumar Ramanathan’s aspiration of getting into a Grand Slam was put on hold as he was beaten 6-3, 6-0 by Ze Zhang of China in the pre-quarterfinals of the Asia-Oceania Australian Open wild card play-off tennis tournament here on Thursday.
The Chinese, who was ranked 148 in 2013, had defeated Ramkumar by the same margin in the Bangkok Challenger in 2015.
Ramkumar also lost the doubles quarterfinals, after a bye, in partnership with Arjun Kadhe, 11-13 in the super tie-break against Japan’s Yuki Mochizuki and Sho Shimabukuro.
Sasi Kumar Mukund will play Yunseong Chung of Korea in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The results:
Pre-quarterfinals: Ze Zhang (Chn) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-0; Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuki Mochizuki & Sho Shimabukuro (Jpn) bt Arjun Kadhe & Ramkumar 6-3, 3-6, [13-11].
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.