Tennis

Ramkumar goes down

more-in

Ramkumar Ramanathan’s aspiration of getting into a Grand Slam was put on hold as he was beaten 6-3, 6-0 by Ze Zhang of China in the pre-quarterfinals of the Asia-Oceania Australian Open wild card play-off tennis tournament here on Thursday.

The Chinese, who was ranked 148 in 2013, had defeated Ramkumar by the same margin in the Bangkok Challenger in 2015.

Ramkumar also lost the doubles quarterfinals, after a bye, in partnership with Arjun Kadhe, 11-13 in the super tie-break against Japan’s Yuki Mochizuki and Sho Shimabukuro.

Sasi Kumar Mukund will play Yunseong Chung of Korea in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The results:

Pre-quarterfinals: Ze Zhang (Chn) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-0; Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuki Mochizuki & Sho Shimabukuro (Jpn) bt Arjun Kadhe & Ramkumar 6-3, 3-6, [13-11].

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tennis
sports event
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 6:34:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/ramkumar-goes-down/article30189180.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY