Ramkumar goes down fighting

Taro Daniel of Japan beat Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3 in the first round of the $361,800 ATP tennis tournament here on Monday.
In doubles pre-quarterfinals, Sriram Balaji and Luca Margaroli of Switzerland won 7-5, 6-1 against local wild card entrants Shaheed Alam and Roy Hobbs.
In the ATP event on clay in Cordoba, Argentina, Sumit Nagal was beaten in the first qualifying round 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 by FAcundo Diaz Acosta.
The results:
$361,800 ATP, Singapore: Singles (first round): Taro Daniel (Jpn) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji bt Shaheed Alam & Roy Hobbs (Sgp) 7-5, 6-1.
$393,935 ATP, Cordoba, Argentina: Qualifying singles (first round): Facundo Diaz Acosta (Arg) bt Sumit Nagal 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
€323,970 ATP, Montpellier, France: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jonathan Erlich (Isr) & Andrei Vasilevski (Blr) bt Igor Zelenay (Svk) & Divij Sharan 7-5, 6-3.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath