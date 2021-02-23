Tennis

Ramkumar goes down fighting

Taro Daniel of Japan beat Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3 in the first round of the $361,800 ATP tennis tournament here on Monday.

In doubles pre-quarterfinals, Sriram Balaji and Luca Margaroli of Switzerland won 7-5, 6-1 against local wild card entrants Shaheed Alam and Roy Hobbs.

In the ATP event on clay in Cordoba, Argentina, Sumit Nagal was beaten in the first qualifying round 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 by FAcundo Diaz Acosta.

The results:

$361,800 ATP, Singapore: Singles (first round): Taro Daniel (Jpn) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji bt Shaheed Alam & Roy Hobbs (Sgp) 7-5, 6-1.

$393,935 ATP, Cordoba, Argentina: Qualifying singles (first round): Facundo Diaz Acosta (Arg) bt Sumit Nagal 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

€323,970 ATP, Montpellier, France: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jonathan Erlich (Isr) & Andrei Vasilevski (Blr) bt Igor Zelenay (Svk) & Divij Sharan 7-5, 6-3.

