Ramkumar gets past Fernando Verdasco

Ramkumar Ramanathan got past former world No. 7 and seventh seed, Fernando Verdasco, in the first round of the € 90,280 Challenger tennis on Tuesday.

Ramkumar led 6-4, 1-0 against the 108 th ranked Verdasco when the Spaniard retired.

In the ITF women’s event in Nottingham, Rutuja Bhosale lost from the brink of victory as qualifier Gabriela Andrea Knutson of the Czech Republic prevailed 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-4.

The results: € 90,280 Challenger, Aix-en-Provence, France: First round: Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Fernando Verdasco (Esp) 6-4, 1-0 (retired).

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir: First round: Li Tu (Aus) bt Chirag Duhan 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Jayden Court & Alexander Crnokrak (Au) bt Damir Makhmudov (Kaz) & Duhan 3-6, 6-2, [10-8].

$25,000 ITF women, Nottingham, England: First round: Elena-Teodora Cadar (Rou) bt Ankita Raina 5-1 (retired); Gabriela Andrea Knutson (Cze) bt Rutuja Bhosale 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Tossa de Mar, Spain: Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Jenny Duerst (Sui) & Ashley Lahey (US) bt Arina Gabriella Vasilescu (Rou) & Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-1, 7-6(1); Berfu Cengiz (Tur) & Sofia Sewing (USS) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Vasanti Shinde 6-0, 6-0.

$25,000 ITF women, Monastir: First round: Olga Helmi (Den) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-2, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo: Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Oceane Babel (Fra) & Noe Lieuw A Fong (Ned) bt Jennifer Rosa Dourado (Bra) & Shreya Tatavarthy 3-6, 6-1, [10-7].