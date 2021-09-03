Ramkumar enters quarterfinals

Ramkumar Ramanathan got past fifth seed Sebastian Ofner of Austria to set up a quarterfinal clash against top seed Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan in the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament here.

Ramkumar had won the first set 7-5 when the Austrian retired with a foot injury. Ramkumar also made the doubles semifinals with Sriram Balaji.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Spain, Vasanti Shinde and Akvile Parazinskaite of Lithuania beat the top seeds Freya Christie and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki 6-1, 1-6, [10-8] in the doubles quarterfinals.

Other results: Quarterfinals: €44,820 Challenger, Manacor, Spain:

Doubles: Sriram Balaji & Ramkumar bt Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera (Chi) & Carlos Gomez-Herrera (Esp) 6-3, 6-0.

$15,000 ITF men, Allershausen, Germany: Mick Veldheer (Ned) bt Manish Sureshkumar 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.

Doubles: Maximilian Homberg & Michael Weindl (Ger) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Manish Sureshkumar 6-4, 6-4.

$60,000 ITF women, Collonge-Bellerive, Switzerland: Amandine Hesse (Fra) & Tatjana Maria (Ger) bt Angelina Gabueva (Rus) & Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-3, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Marbella, Spain: Akvile Parazinskaite (Ltu) & Vasanti Shinde bt Freya Christie (GBr) & Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (Jpn) 6-1, 1-6, [10-8].