Ramkumar advances

Biella (Italy)

03 June 2021 05:08 IST

Ramkumar Ramanathan outplayed Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament here.

The results:

€44,820 Challenger, Biella: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Ramkumar bt Marco Bortolotti & Luca Vanni (Ita) 6-1, 7-6(7).

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Siddhant Banthia bt Thomas Fancutt (Aus) 7-6(2), 6-4. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alejo Lorenzo Lingua Lavallen & Juan Bautista Torres (Arg) bt Ajeet Rai (Nzl) & Siddhant 7-6(3), 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Heraklion, Greece: Singles (first round): Ugo Blanchet (Fra) bt Rishab Agarwal 6-4, 7-6(5).