Ramanathan beats Chirag; Mukund downs Bang Shuo

March 22, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

Second seed Ramkumar Ramanathan overcame stiff resistance from qualifier Chirag Duhan for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory in the quarterfinals of the HPCL-Mittal $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex in Chandigarh on Friday.

It was Chirag who led 3-1 in the decider, but the experienced Ramkumar turned the flow in his favour decisively from the fifth game. In the semifinals, Ramkumar will play Nam Hoang Ly of Vietnam.

Top seed Khumoyun Sultanov beat Siddharth Vishwakarma 7-6(4), 6-4 to set up the other semifinal against S. Mukund who eased past Bang Shuo Yin for the loss of five games.

In doubles, Siddhant Banthia and Karan Singh beat second seeds Manish Sureshkumar and Vishnu Vardhan in straight sets to set up the title clash against the Koreans Yunseok Jang and Woobin Shin.

The results: Singles (quarterfinals): Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 7-6(4), 6-4; S Mukund bt Bang Shuo Yin (Tpe) 6-2, 6-3; Nam Hoang Ly (Vie) bt Thanapet Chanta (Tha) 6-3, 6-3; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Chirag Duhan 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles (semifinals): Yunseok Jang & Woobin Shin (Kor) bt Thanapet Chanta (Tha) & Kazuma Kawachi (Jpn) 6-2, 7-6(4); Siddhant Banthia & Karan Singh bt Manish Sureshkumar & Vishnu Vardhan 6-3, 6-3.

