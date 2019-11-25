Tennis

Rafael Nadal delivers Davis Cup title for Spain

Spain's Rafael Nadal takes a selfie with team mates after winning the Davis Cup final, Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Final - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - November 24, 2019

Spain's Rafael Nadal takes a selfie with team mates after winning the Davis Cup final, Tennis - Davis Cup Finals - Final - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - November 24, 2019   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

Nadal sealed the triumph, beating 20-year-old Denis Shapovalov 6-3 7-6(7) to rack up his eighth victory in eight matches during a gruelling week

Hosts Spain made light work of a youthful Canadian side to win the inaugural edition of the new-look Davis Cup and claim the team trophy for a sixth time, on Sunday.

Fittingly it was Spain's talisman Rafael Nadal who sealed the triumph, beating 20-year-old Denis Shapovalov 6-3 7-6(7) to rack up his eighth victory in eight matches during a gruelling week.

Playing for the fourth successive day, the 33-year-old was surely tired and it began to show as Shapovalov fought to keep Canada alive in their first Davis Cup final.

Nadal saved a set point in the second-set tiebreak before claiming his 29th successive Davis Cup singles win.

Spain got off to a flying start in front of a sell-out 12,500 crowd in La Caja Magica as Roberto Bautista Agut returned to the team days after the death of his father to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(3) 6-2.

That left Shapovalov facing mission impossible against the 19-time Grand Slam champion but the stylish left-hander threatened to put the Spanish fiesta on hold in a combative second set as the zip went out of Nadal's legs.

Nadal would not be denied though as he delivered Spain's first title since 2011.

It completed a remarkable week in the Spanish capital which has been hosting the new version of the 119-year-old event featuring 18 nations.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Tennis
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 3:14:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/rafael-nadal-delivers-davis-cup-title-for-spain/article30071765.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY