Rafael Nadal, 22-time Grand Slam champion, to retire from tennis after Davis Cup final

Updated - October 10, 2024 03:55 pm IST - Madrid

Agencies
Rafael Nadal. File

Rafael Nadal. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rafael Nadal announced on Thursday (October 10, 2024) he will retire from tennis at age 38 following next month’s Davis Cup final.

Nadal won 22 Grand Slam singles titles during an unprecedented era he shared with his rivals in the so-called Big Three, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

In an announcement on social media, the Spaniard indicated his decision was related to persistent injury problems.

The Davis Cup knockout phase will be played from Nov. 19-24.

Nadal’s career has been hampered by injuries and he missed the 2023 French Open and was beaten in the first round by German Alexander Zverev this year.

He won his last Roland Garros title in 2022 and left the Paris clay on a jaw-dropping 112-4 win-loss record.

Published - October 10, 2024 03:45 pm IST

