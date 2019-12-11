Tennis

P.V. Sindhu loses opener against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi

Sindhu had come into the campaign opener with a 10-6 head-to-head record against Yamaguchi./ File photo

P.V. Sindhu’s recent run of poor form continued as she lost to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi for a dismal start to her title defence at the year-ending BWF World Tour Final here on Wednesday.

Sindhu squandered a 11-6 lead in the second game to go down 18-21, 21-18, 21-8 in 68 minutes to former World No. 1 Yamaguchi, who claimed her third successive win over the Indian. Sindhu had come into the campaign opener with a 10-6 head-to-head record against Yamaguchi.

World No. 6 Sindhu will next face China’s Chen Yu Fei in her second Group A match on Thursday.

