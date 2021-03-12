Tennis

Purav & Weissborn lose

Purav Raja and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn of Austria lost to Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-4, 7-6(1) in the first round of the ATP 250 tennis tournament here.

In the WTA event in Mexico, Ankita Raina and Paula Kania-Choudun, fought before being beaten 7-6(7), 6-2 by Eugenie Bouchard and Coco Vandeweghe in the first round.

The results: ATP 250, Marseille, France: First round: Nathaniel Lammons & Jackson Withrow (USA) bt Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) & Purav Raja 6-4, 7-6(1).

WTA 250, Guadalajara, Mexico: First round: Eugenie Bouchard (Can) & Coco Vandeweghe (USA) bt Paula Kania-Choudun (Pol) & Ankita Raina 7-6(7), 6-2.

€44,820 Challenger, Biella, Italy: First round: Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji bt Andrea Arnaboldi & Luca Vanni (Ita) 6-3, 6-4.

$52,080 Challenger, St. Petersburg, Russia: Quarterfinals: Dmitry Popko (Kaz) & Alexey Vatutin (Rus) bt Skander Mansouri (Tun) & Arjun Kadhe 6-4, 1-6, [10-8].

