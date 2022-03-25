Tennis

Purav, Ramkumar in doubles semifinals of Challenger tennis tournament

Tennis players Ramkumar Ramanathan (left) and Purav Raja. File

Tennis players Ramkumar Ramanathan (left) and Purav Raja. File | Photo Credit: Sreenivasa Murthy V.

Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan reached the doubles semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Hunter Reese and Sem Verbeek in the €45,730 Challenger tennis tournament in Switzerland on Thursday.

In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Australia, Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale lost their singles second round, but combined to make the doubles semifinals.

The results:

€45,730 Challenger, Biel/Bienne, Switzerland

Doubles (quarterfinals): Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Hunter Reese (US) & Sem Verbeek (Ned) 6-3, 6-4; Pre-quarterfinals: Purav & Ramkumar bt Zhe Li (Chn) & Go Soeda (Jpn) 6-4, 6-4.

$60,000 ITF women, Canberra, Australia

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Kimberly Birrell (Aus) bt Ankita Raina 6-3, 7-5; Ellen Perez (Aus) bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina bt Nagi Hanatani & Erika Sema (Jpn) 6-2, 7-5.


