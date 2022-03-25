Purav, Ramkumar in doubles semifinals of Challenger tennis tournament

In the ITF women’s event in Australia, Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale also reached doubles semis

Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan reached the doubles semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Hunter Reese and Sem Verbeek in the €45,730 Challenger tennis tournament in Switzerland on Thursday.

In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Australia, Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale lost their singles second round, but combined to make the doubles semifinals.

The results:

€45,730 Challenger, Biel/Bienne, Switzerland

Doubles (quarterfinals): Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Hunter Reese (US) & Sem Verbeek (Ned) 6-3, 6-4; Pre-quarterfinals: Purav & Ramkumar bt Zhe Li (Chn) & Go Soeda (Jpn) 6-4, 6-4.

$60,000 ITF women, Canberra, Australia

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Kimberly Birrell (Aus) bt Ankita Raina 6-3, 7-5; Ellen Perez (Aus) bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina bt Nagi Hanatani & Erika Sema (Jpn) 6-2, 7-5.