Purav Raja in semifinals

Purav Raja, in partnership with Tristan-Samuel Weissborn of Austria, beat Quentin Halys and Lucas Pouille of France 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 in the doubles quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament here on Thursday.

The results:

€44,820 Challenger, Biella, Italy: Doubles (quarterfinals): Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) & Matt Reid (Aus) bt Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji 6-4, 6-2; Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) & Purav Raja bt Quentin Halys & Lucas Pouille (Fra) 6-4, 4-6, [10-7]; Pre-quarterfinals: Tristan-Samuel Weissborn & Purav Raja bt Akira Santillan & Bernard Tomic (Aus) 6-2, 5-7, [10-3].

