Pune Challenger | Tim van Rijthoven dumps Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Tim van Rijthoven of The Netherlands ousted top-seeded Prajnesh Gunneswaran 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger Series tennis here on Thursday.

The Indians to advance into the last eight were Davis Cuppers Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sashi Kumar Mukund.

Easy passage

Nagal, who had an easy passage into the last eight as his Russian opponent Ivan Nedelko retired due to lower back pain, will next face Ramkumar, a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Cem Ilkel of Turkey. Sashi Kumar ousted Turkey’s Ergi Kirkin in straight sets.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Tim van Rijthoven (Ned) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Roberto Ortega-Olmedo (Esp) bt Shuichi Sekiguchi (Jpn) 6-2, 6-4.

Steven Diez (Can) bt Brydan Klein (GBr) 6-0, 6-2; Jay Clarke (GBr) bt Duckhee Lee (Kor) 6-1, 6-4; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Cem Ilkel (Tur) 6-3, 6-4.

Sumit Nagal bt Ivan Nedelko (Rus) 2-0 (retd); Sasikumar Mukund bt Ergi Kirkin (Tur) 6-0, 6-2; James Duckworth (Aus) bt Manish Sureshkumar 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Arjun Kadhe & Saketh Myneni bt Bogdan Bobrov & Ivan Nedelko (Rus) 6-4, 4-6, [16-14].

Toshide Matsui (Jpn) & Vishnu Vardhan bt Steven Diez (Can) & Roberto Ortega Olmedo (Esp) 3-6, 6-2, [10-4].