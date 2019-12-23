Pro Tennis League | Ramkumar to the fore for Supersmashers

Ramkumar Ramanathan was in robust form as he won his singles and doubles, dropping two games in all, to power Proveri Supersmashers into the final with a 30-15 victory over DMG Delhi Crusaders in the Pro Tennis League at the RK Khanna Stadium on Monday.

Ramkumar outplayed former National champion Dalwinder Singh, and later partnered Arjun Kadhe to outgun Dalwinder and Siddhant Banthia, in affixing his mark of class on the tie.

In the final, Supersmashers will be challenged by Haryana Sapphires which craftily got past ARA Avengers 28-24, thanks mainly to Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan masterminding the mixed doubles with Sowjanya Bavisetti and the men’s doubles with Vijay Sundar Prashanth, dropping one game in all.

Good start

Supersmashers got off to an unexpectedly good start, as Ashish Sinha tamed Kabir Hans 6-3. The young Ashish, who does not have an AITA ranking or an ITF junior ranking, got selected for the event when he won an open tournament in a draw of 32. He played an energetic all court game to beat one of the best juniors in the country.

Daria Mishina consolidated on the start and beat Mahak Jain 6-3. She also combined with Arjun Kadhe to win the mixed doubles against Mahak and Siddhant Banthia, albeit in the tie-break. Thereafter, Ramkumar exploded into the opposition so much, that the teams decided not to play the inconsequential last rubber, a doubles match featuring a former professional and a junior.

Better contested

The other tie was a lot better contested, as Nishant Dabas put Avengers ahead, and Sowjanya beat Riya Bhatia to even the score for Haryana. Thereafter, Jeevan played too good, even though Avengers stayed in the race by winning the men’s singles through Sidharth Rawat against Vijay Sundar.

Haryana did well to take an unbeatable 26-18 lead before the last rubber, in which Saurabh Singh and Suvrat Mall were the overwhelming favourites for Avengers.

With two of the best teams making the final, it should be a lively affair on Tuesday afternoon.

The results (semifinals): Haryana Sapphires bt ARA Avengers 28-24 (Uddayvir Singh lost to Nishant Dabas 5-6(4); Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Riya Bhatia 6-5(2); Sowjanya & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Riya & Niki Poonacha 6-0; Vijay Sundar Prashanth lost to Sidharth Rawat 3-6; Jeevan & Vijay Sundar bt Poonacha & Rawat 6-1; Arjun Uppal & Garvit Gupta lost to Saurabh Singh & Suvrat Mall 2-6).

Proveri Supersmashers bt DMG Delhi Crusaders 30-15 (Ashish Sinha bt Kabir Hans 6-3; Daria Mishina bt Mahak Jain 6-3; Daria & Arjun Kadhe bt Mahak & Siddhant Banthia 6-5(5); Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Dalwinder Singh 6-1; Ramkumar & Kadhe bt Dalwinder & Banthia 6-1).