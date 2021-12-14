Pro Tennis League from December 21

NEW DELHI

14 December 2021 01:41 IST

Top players to spearhead eight teams

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Sriram Balaji, Vishnu Vardhan, Niki Poonacha, Arjun Kadhe, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth will spearhead teams in the third edition of the Centena Pro Tennis League to be played at RK Khanna Stadium here from December 21.

Eight teams divided into two groups of four will play the league with the top two from each group making the semifinals.

Each team will have two professionals, one woman, one junior and an over-35 player. Every tie will feature two men’s singles, one junior, one men’s doubles and two mixed doubles matches.

The matches will be played in a best-of-11 format, with a regular tie-break when the match is tied at 5-5. The winner of a tie will be decided on the basis of maximum games won.

The teams: Bangalore Challengers: Niki Poonacha, Paras Dahiya, Sai Samhitha, Aman Dahiya, Dilip Mohanty.

DMG Crusaders: Vishnu Vardhan, Karan Singh, Kashish Bhatia, Bushan Haobam, Rishi Kapur. Indian Aviators: Sriram Balaji, Siddhant Banthia, Diva Bhatia, Ajay Malik, Swarandeep Singh Dodhi.

Pro Veri Super Smashers: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Nitin Kumar Siinha, Mahika Khanna, Aditya Nandal, Mohit Phogat.

Sankara: Arjun Kadhe, Parikshit Somany, Niyati Kukreti, Shivang Bhatnagar, Suvrat Mall, Ashish Khanna.

Sapphire Superstars: Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Prithvi Sekhar, Riya Sachdeva, Chirag Duhan, Aditya Khanna.

Stag Babolat Yoddhas: Vijay Sundar Prashant, Ishaque Eqbal, Farhat Aleen Qamar, Nishant Dabas, Nishant Goel.

Team Radiant: Saketh Myneni, Suraj Prabodh, Prerna Bhambri, Parv Nage, Arjun Uppal.