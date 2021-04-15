Tennis

Priyanka to meet Aishwarya in final

Eighth seed Priyanka Rana outplayed fifth seed Mahika Khanna 6-0, 6-1 to set up a title clash with second-seeded Aishwarya Jadhav in the girls’ section of the Altevol Asian under-14 tennis tournament.

In the boys’ event, Samprit Sharma put himself in line for a double crown, as he made the singles final against second seed Kriish Tyagi.

He won the doubles title with Vraj Gohil.

The results: Boys: Semifinals: Samprit Sharma bt Tanussh Ghildyal 6-1, 6-1; Kriish Tyagi bt Aarav Chawla 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles (final): Vraj Gohil & Samprit Sharma bt Samarth Sahita & Kriish Tyagi 6-2, 3-6, [10-7].

Girls: Semifinals: Priyanka Rana bt Mahika Khanna 6-0, 6-1; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Aakruti Sonkusare 7-5, 6-4.

