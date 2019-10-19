Prithvi Sekhar claims gold

Unseeded Prithvi Sekhar defeated third seed Jaroslav Smedek of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-3 in the men’s final of the World Deaf tennis championship here on Saturday.

It was a dominant performance from the 26-year-old Prithvi, who is trained in Chennai by coach Sureshkumar Sonachalam, as he did not drop a set in the tournament while beating four seeded players, including the top seed Gabor Mathe of Hungary.

Prithvi had also won the doubles bronze medal with Prashanth Dasharath Harsambhavi.

It has been a memorable season for Prithvi as he was part of the Indian Railways team which won the gold in the World Railways tennis championship in Albena, Bulgaria.

In the last Deaflympics in 2017, Prithvi had won the mixed bronze with Jafreen Shaik. In the last World Deaf championship, Prithvi had made the quarterfinals of singles and doubles.

The results:

Men (final): Prithvi Sekhar bt Jaroslav Smedek (Cze) 6-4, 6-3.