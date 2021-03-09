Prajwal overcomes Denim

09 March 2021 23:20 IST

S.D. Prajwal Dev fought his way past Denim Yadav 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Indore Tennis Club on Tuesday.

In doubles, the top-seeded pair of Saketh Myneni and Vijay Sundar Prashanth was beaten 11-9 in the super tie-break by Italy’s Lorenzo Bocchi and Leonardo Catani in the pre-quarterfinals.

The results:

Singles (first round): Oliver Crawford (USA) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Dalwinder Singh bt Raghav Jaisinghani 6-3, 6-0; Manish Sureshkumar bt Anirudh Chandrasekar 6-3, 6-2; S.D. Prajwal Dev bt Denim Yadav 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Lorenzo Bocchi & Leonardo Catani (Ita) bt Saketh Myneni & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 3-6, 7-5, [11-9]; Chandril Sood & Lakshit Sood bt Kunal Anand & Anvit Bendre 6-0, 7-5; Luca Castelnuovo (Sui) & Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Marco Brugnerotto & Davide Pozzi (Ita) 6-3, 6-4; Ankit Chopra & Aaditya Tewari bt Atharva Sharma & Vidit Vaghela 6-3, 3-6, [10-6]; Jonathan Binding & Henry Patten (GBR) bt P.C. Vignesh & Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 6-0, 6-2; Sidharth Rawat & Manish Sureshkumar bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Niki Poonacha 6-2, 6-2; Jatin Dahiya & Dalwinder Singh bt Aryan Goveas & Dhruv Sunish 7-6(9), 6-3; Zane Khan (USA) & Dominik Palan (Cze) bt Filip Bergevi & Jonathan Mridha (Swe) 7-5, 6-3.