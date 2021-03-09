Tennis

Prajwal overcomes Denim

S.D. Prajwal Dev fought his way past Denim Yadav 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Indore Tennis Club on Tuesday.

In doubles, the top-seeded pair of Saketh Myneni and Vijay Sundar Prashanth was beaten 11-9 in the super tie-break by Italy’s Lorenzo Bocchi and Leonardo Catani in the pre-quarterfinals.

The results:

Singles (first round): Oliver Crawford (USA) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Dalwinder Singh bt Raghav Jaisinghani 6-3, 6-0; Manish Sureshkumar bt Anirudh Chandrasekar 6-3, 6-2; S.D. Prajwal Dev bt Denim Yadav 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Lorenzo Bocchi & Leonardo Catani (Ita) bt Saketh Myneni & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 3-6, 7-5, [11-9]; Chandril Sood & Lakshit Sood bt Kunal Anand & Anvit Bendre 6-0, 7-5; Luca Castelnuovo (Sui) & Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Marco Brugnerotto & Davide Pozzi (Ita) 6-3, 6-4; Ankit Chopra & Aaditya Tewari bt Atharva Sharma & Vidit Vaghela 6-3, 3-6, [10-6]; Jonathan Binding & Henry Patten (GBR) bt P.C. Vignesh & Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 6-0, 6-2; Sidharth Rawat & Manish Sureshkumar bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Niki Poonacha 6-2, 6-2; Jatin Dahiya & Dalwinder Singh bt Aryan Goveas & Dhruv Sunish 7-6(9), 6-3; Zane Khan (USA) & Dominik Palan (Cze) bt Filip Bergevi & Jonathan Mridha (Swe) 7-5, 6-3.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2021 5:27:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/prajwal-overcomes-denim/article34030802.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY