Prajwal overcomes Denim

S.D. Prajwal Dev fought his way past Denim Yadav 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Indore Tennis Club on Tuesday.
In doubles, the top-seeded pair of Saketh Myneni and Vijay Sundar Prashanth was beaten 11-9 in the super tie-break by Italy’s Lorenzo Bocchi and Leonardo Catani in the pre-quarterfinals.
The results:
Singles (first round): Oliver Crawford (USA) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Dalwinder Singh bt Raghav Jaisinghani 6-3, 6-0; Manish Sureshkumar bt Anirudh Chandrasekar 6-3, 6-2; S.D. Prajwal Dev bt Denim Yadav 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Lorenzo Bocchi & Leonardo Catani (Ita) bt Saketh Myneni & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 3-6, 7-5, [11-9]; Chandril Sood & Lakshit Sood bt Kunal Anand & Anvit Bendre 6-0, 7-5; Luca Castelnuovo (Sui) & Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Marco Brugnerotto & Davide Pozzi (Ita) 6-3, 6-4; Ankit Chopra & Aaditya Tewari bt Atharva Sharma & Vidit Vaghela 6-3, 3-6, [10-6]; Jonathan Binding & Henry Patten (GBR) bt P.C. Vignesh & Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 6-0, 6-2; Sidharth Rawat & Manish Sureshkumar bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Niki Poonacha 6-2, 6-2; Jatin Dahiya & Dalwinder Singh bt Aryan Goveas & Dhruv Sunish 7-6(9), 6-3; Zane Khan (USA) & Dominik Palan (Cze) bt Filip Bergevi & Jonathan Mridha (Swe) 7-5, 6-3.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath