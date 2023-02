February 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

SD Prajwal Dev in partnership with Nathan Seateun of France beat Egor Agafonov and Vladislav Ivanov 6-3, 6-7(8), [10-7] in the doubles final of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Saturday.

It was the third doubles title in the professional circuit for the 26-year-old Prajwal.

The results:

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

