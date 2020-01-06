Prajnesh off to a good start

Prajnesh Gunneswaran defeated wild card Jason Kubler of Australia 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the $162,480 Challenger tennis tournament here on Monday.
Prajnesh will next challenge Taro Daniel of Japan, who had a bye in the first round.
Ramkumar Ramanathan lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland.
The results (first round):
Emkl Ruusuvuori (Fin) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Jason Kubler (Aus) 7-5, 6-3.
