Prajnesh off to a good start

Prajnesh Gunneswaran defeated wild card Jason Kubler of Australia 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the $162,480 Challenger tennis tournament here on Monday.

Prajnesh will next challenge Taro Daniel of Japan, who had a bye in the first round.

Ramkumar Ramanathan lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland.

The results (first round):

Emkl Ruusuvuori (Fin) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Jason Kubler (Aus) 7-5, 6-3.

