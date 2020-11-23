Tennis

Orlando Open Challenger | Prajnesh loses in final

Prajnesh Gunneswaran. File   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Orlando Open Challenger tennis tournament here on Sunday.

However, it was a productive end to the season for the 31-year-old, having made the final of the Cary Challenger the week before.

Prajnesh, as a result, is set to leapfrog Sumit Nagal (ranked 136) to finish as India’s No.1 singles player this year.

