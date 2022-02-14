Prajnesh loses early
Sasikumar Mukund and Nitin Kumar Sinha earned main draw berths
Prajnesh Gunneswaran made an early exit from the second leg of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger tournament, losing to Australian top seed Aleksandar Vukic 4-6, 2-6 in the opening round on Monday.
It capped a disappointing few days for Prajnesh, a former champion in the city, as he could muster just one match-win across two tournaments.
In a first-round clash between two wild cards, Arjun Kadhe beat Adil Kalyanpur 6-2, 6-2. Elsewhere, Sasikumar Mukund and Nitin Kumar Sinha earned main draw berths after coming through the final round of qualifying while Digvijaypratap Singh and Sriram Balaji lost.
The results: First round: Arjun Kadhe bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-2, 6-2; Aleksandar Vukic (Aus) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-4, 6-2; Dimitar Kuzmanov (Bul) bt Hugo Grenier (Fra) 6-4, 6-3; Mark Polmans (Aus) bt Evgeny Donskoy (Rus) 6-3, 7-6(7); Max Purcell (Aus) bt Jason Kubler (Aus) 5-7, 6-3, 6-0; Steven Diez (Can) bt Kimmer Coppejans (Bel) 6-2, 6-1.
Qualifying: Final round: Sasikumar Mukund bt Manish Sureshkumar 7-5, 1-6, 6-3; Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Rio Noguchi (Jpn) 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1; Andrew Harris (Aus) bt Digvijaypratap Singh 6-4, 7-5; Markos Kalovelonis (Gre) bt Sriram Balaji 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
