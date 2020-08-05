Prajnesh isfifth on alternate list

CHENNAI

05 August 2020 22:31 IST

Even as Sumit Nagal sealed the last main draw spot for the US Open, Prajnesh Gunneswaran is fifth on the alternate list and could make it if there are pull outs.

Prajnesh, who has played in the last five Slams, told The Hindu: “Over the next few weeks, I will wait and watch before taking a call on whether to travel to the US for the Open. For now, I intend to find out what permissions I need and be prepared to fly out at short notice.”

The 30-year-old is ranked 132nd in the world.

