Prajnesh in final

Cary (USA)

15 November 2020 22:52 IST

Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran got a walkover from Mikael Torpegaard of Denmark in the semifinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament here on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Prajnesh recovered from being 1-5 down in the deciding tie-break to beat qualifier Thomaz Bellucci 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals.

The results: $52,080 Challenger, Cary, USA: Semifinals: Prajnesh Gunneswaran w/o Mikael Torpegaard (Den).

Quarterfinals: Prajneshbt Thomaz Bellucci (Bra) 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5).